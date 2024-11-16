KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 241,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,753,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 231,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,116,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.93. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $69.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.18.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.38.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

