MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Director Sells $3,296,897.55 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ocampo sold 25,351 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $3,296,897.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,046,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,370,213.80. This trade represents a 0.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

On Friday, November 15th, Susan Ocampo sold 105,782 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $13,082,059.94.

On Wednesday, August 28th, Susan Ocampo sold 70,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $7,438,200.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Susan Ocampo sold 51,010 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $5,459,090.20.

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Ocampo sold 93,728 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $9,965,160.96.

MTSI opened at $123.00 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.25 and a one year high of $140.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.35 and a quick ratio of 6.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.42, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MTSI. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.91.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

