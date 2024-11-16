Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.430-12.090 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.370. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SIEGY opened at $98.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.76. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $79.37 and a 1 year high of $103.00.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.