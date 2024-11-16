Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,850 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 13.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the first quarter worth about $358,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $128.89 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $149.47.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 25.30%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.90%.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. This trade represents a 44.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,931,462.20. This represents a 29.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on PHM shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

