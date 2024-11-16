Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dorel Industries (TSE:DII.B – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities cut shares of Dorel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Friday.

TSE:DII.B traded down C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,939. The stock has a market capitalization of C$117.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06, a P/E/G ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 3.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 287.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. Dorel Industries has a one year low of C$4.02 and a one year high of C$7.69.

Dorel Industries Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of home and juvenile products worldwide. The company operates through Dorel Home and Dorel Juvenile segments. The Dorel Home segment offers ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings products, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stools, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture items.

