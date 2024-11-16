Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,548,160,000 after buying an additional 20,313,200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,094,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,364,000 after acquiring an additional 432,353 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,976,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,973,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,146,000 after purchasing an additional 249,558 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,348,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,941,000 after purchasing an additional 56,568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $176.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.24. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $139.85 and a twelve month high of $180.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

