Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. 10,970,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,902. The firm has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $44.81 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.