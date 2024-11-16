KPP Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,747 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

KPP Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of KPP Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $488,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.8% during the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 20.8% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,565.0% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 28,984 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $3.73 on Friday, reaching $290.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,025,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,004,928. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $221.60 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The firm has a market cap of $435.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

