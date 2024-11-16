Short Interest in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declines By 13.5%

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 993,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.77. 864,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,953. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.78.
Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.50.
About Camden Property Trust
Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.
