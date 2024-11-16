KPP Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

KPP Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,944,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,119,000 after purchasing an additional 183,895 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded down $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.32. 495,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,620. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $265.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $212.28 and a fifty-two week high of $279.67.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

