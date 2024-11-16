Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.60.

KOS opened at $3.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $3.49 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and a 200-day moving average of $4.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 39,777.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

