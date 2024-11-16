RIA Advisory Group LLC Invests $328,000 in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,146 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Workiva by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 8.3% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Workiva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workiva by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,570.20. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WK traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.28. 363,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,739. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.69. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

