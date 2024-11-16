Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 530 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 65.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 977.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $84.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.65. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $87.16.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares in the company, valued at $10,438,752. This trade represents a 0.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total value of $8,494,125.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,507,639.29. The trade was a 8.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,141 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,519 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

