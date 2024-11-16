Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Takes Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 503 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the third quarter worth $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $65.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $60.34 and a 52 week high of $74.61. The company has a market capitalization of $203.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

