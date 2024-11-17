Accent Capital Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Accent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 751.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.3% of Accent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Accent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,752,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,352,000 after acquiring an additional 243,976 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,372,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,220,114,000 after purchasing an additional 377,631 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,409,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,134,000 after buying an additional 134,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,385,000 after buying an additional 252,733 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $290.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.05. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $221.60 and a 1 year high of $298.12. The company has a market capitalization of $435.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

