Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.12 and traded as low as C$4.09. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$4.09, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

Accord Financial Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 428.28, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$35.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.12.

Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.21 million for the quarter. Accord Financial had a negative return on equity of 18.33% and a negative net margin of 58.68%.

About Accord Financial

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. It is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees, investigation, protection, and collection services.

