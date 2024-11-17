Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Has $4.20 Million Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lowered its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 959.6% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 9,327,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,948,000 after buying an additional 8,447,091 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,923,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bank of America by 1,432.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749,567 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Bank of America by 290.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,114,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,000 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 3,550.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,547,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,063.60. The trade was a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,883,988 shares of company stock worth $4,344,741,752. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of BAC opened at $46.75 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32.
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.
