Swiss National Bank Buys 7,800 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,077,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $693,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,876,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,036,000 after acquiring an additional 492,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $158.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $170.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

