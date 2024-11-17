Genesis Land Development (TSE:GDC) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Genesis Land Development Corp. (TSE:GDC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and traded as high as C$4.18. Genesis Land Development shares last traded at C$4.16, with a volume of 26,684 shares.

Genesis Land Development Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$236.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Genesis Land Development Company Profile

Genesis Land Development Corp., an integrated land developer and residential home builder, owns and develops residential lands and serviced lots in the Calgary Metropolitan Area, Canada. It operates through two segments: Land Development and Home Building. The Land Development segment acquires, plans, rezones, subdivides, services, and sells residential lots, and commercial and industrial lands to third-party developers and builders; and sells lots and completed homes.

