Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,981,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $293,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,327,000 after acquiring an additional 12,470,573 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,124 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $64.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.91 and a twelve month high of $77.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

