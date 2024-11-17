STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.4 days.

STEP Energy Services Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

About STEP Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an energy services company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fluid and nitrogen pumping, and hydraulic fracturing to service oil and natural gas industry in Canada and the United States. It also provides fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and involved in standalone projects; pipeline commissioning and maintenance services; fracturing logistics services; and laboratory services.

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.