STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Short Interest Update

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNVVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,600 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 332,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 352.4 days.
STEP Energy Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNVVF traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.59. 8,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,705. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97. STEP Energy Services has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $3.66.
About STEP Energy Services
