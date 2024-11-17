Sather Financial Group Inc Buys 192 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,207 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 168.8% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $320.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.30 and a 200 day moving average of $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.87, a PEG ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $358.64.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,797 shares of company stock worth $57,616,781. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Tesla from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

