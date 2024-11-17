Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $22,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. LJI Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LJI Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $235.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.59. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $216.79 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The company has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

