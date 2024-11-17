S&CO Inc. Sells 2,525 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

S&CO Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 102.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,211,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,684 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Adero Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $49.03 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day moving average is $50.68.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

