Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the second quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Chevron by 16.7% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.7% in the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $161.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $290.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.62. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. Chevron’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.65%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.93.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

