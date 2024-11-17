Short Interest in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Drops By 16.1%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the October 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 581,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Baozun Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of Baozun stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $2.43. 388,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,419. Baozun has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a market cap of $146.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.36.
Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $329.01 million for the quarter.
Separately, CLSA cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.80 to $2.20 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
