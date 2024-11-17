Short Interest in Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Increases By 5.5%

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,132,200 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 16,242,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 107.7 days.

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.2 %

BIREF traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,312. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $5.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.39 million, a P/E ratio of 88.27 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Birchcliff Energy Cuts Dividend

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.99%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is presently 750.19%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

