Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 19.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 43,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

ST stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.83. 1,797,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $31.18 and a 12-month high of $43.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $982.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.93 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.89%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.