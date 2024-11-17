Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Borregaard ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRDF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Borregaard ASA Stock Performance

BRRDF stock remained flat at $17.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. Borregaard ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

Borregaard ASA Company Profile

Borregaard ASA engages in the development, production, and marketing of specialized biomaterials and biochemicals in Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: BioSolutions, BioMaterials, and Fine Chemicals. The BioSolutions segment develops, produces, and sells biopolymers for various applications, such as agrochemicals, batteries, industrial binders, and construction; and biovanillin for flavor and fragrance companies, as well as for food and beverage industry.

