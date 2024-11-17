Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 20.5%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Brooge Energy Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of BROG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

Get Brooge Energy alerts:

About Brooge Energy

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.