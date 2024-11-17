Short Interest in Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG) Drops By 20.5%

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 32,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Brooge Energy Stock Up 6.8 %
Shares of BROG stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.41. The stock had a trading volume of 7,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,707. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18. Brooge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.
About Brooge Energy
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brooge Energy
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Brooge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.