Contrasting argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT)

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.3% of argenx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Genfit shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of argenx shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Genfit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get argenx alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for argenx and Genfit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score argenx 0 3 19 1 2.91 Genfit 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

argenx currently has a consensus price target of $619.79, indicating a potential upside of 9.85%. Genfit has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.89%. Given Genfit’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Genfit is more favorable than argenx.

This table compares argenx and Genfit”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio argenx $1.27 billion 26.60 -$295.05 million ($0.88) -641.16 Genfit $41.31 million 5.44 -$31.27 million N/A N/A

Genfit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than argenx.

Profitability

This table compares argenx and Genfit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets argenx -2.11% -1.45% -1.29% Genfit N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

argenx has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genfit has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Genfit beats argenx on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About argenx

(Get Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. The company is developing ARGX-213 targets FcRn; ARGX-121 and ARGX-220 targets immune system; ARGX-109 targets IL-6; ARGX-118 for inflammation; and ARGX-109, as well as cusatuzumab, ARGX-112, ARGX-114, and ARGX-115. It owns VYVGART; VYVGART HYTRULO; VYVDURA; ARGENX; ABDEG; NHANCE; SIMPLE ANTIBODY; and ARGENXMEDHUB. The company has strategic partnership with AbbVie S.À.R.L., Zai Lab Limited, and LEO Pharma A/S; and collaboration and license agreement with Genor Biopharma Co. Ltd, Université Catholique de Louvain, Sopartec S.A., NYU Langone Health, Leiden University Medical Center, AgomAb Therapeutics NV, Broteio Pharma B.V., VIB vzw, University of Texas, BioWa, Inc., and Shire International GmbH. It has collaboration agreement with Genmab A/S to discover, develop, and commercialize novel therapeutic antibodies with applications in immunology and oncology, as well as a strategic collaboration with IQVIA Holdings Inc. to provide safety systems and services. argenx SE was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Genfit

(Get Free Report)

Genfit S.A., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops drug candidates and diagnostic solutions for metabolic and liver-related diseases. The company develops Elafibranor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with primary biliary cholangitis. It also engages in the development of NIS4 technology for the diagnosis of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and fibrosis; VS-01 for the treatment of Urea Cycle Disorder (UCD) and Organic Acidemia Disorder (OAD); GNS561, which is in Phase 1b/2a trial to treat patients with cholangiocarcinoma (CCA); VS-01-ACLF and Nitazoxanide (NTZ), which is in Phase 1 trial to treat acute-on-chronic liver failure, as well as VS-02-HE, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of Reduction of Hyperammonemia and the Stabilization of Blood Ammonia; CML-022; SRT-015, an ASK1 inhibitor targets the inhibition of cellular apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis. The company has a licensing agreement with Labcorp for the commercialization of NASHnext, a blood-based molecular diagnostic test; and Genoscience Pharma to develop and commercialize the investigational treatment GNS561 for CCA. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.