Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 428,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.
Shares of CCD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.16.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
