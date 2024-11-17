Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 350,800 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 428,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CCD traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $23.88. The stock had a trading volume of 26,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,770. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $18.58 and a 12-month high of $26.16.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCD. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 554,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $28,780,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 111,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,374,000.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

