Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.
Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Themes Robotics & Automation ETF
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Robotics & Automation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.