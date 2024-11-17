Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.63. 148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $28.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.06.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

