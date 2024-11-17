Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,930,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the October 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Mizuho Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 31.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,622,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167,234 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after buying an additional 2,612,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 2,151.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 570,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 545,446 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 348,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE MFG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,391,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,419,248. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.38.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

