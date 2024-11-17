Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,533,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,343,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $6.30.

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited provides banking and financial products and services to retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in Australia. The company operates through Consumer, Business and Agribusiness, and Corporate segments. It offers a range of products and services, including personal and business banking, financial planning, commercial mortgages and unsecured loans, investment products, insurance, and superannuation.

