Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF) Short Interest Up 8.1% in October

Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:BXRBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,533,100 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 2,343,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Price Performance
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank stock remained flat at $6.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank has a 1-year low of $5.56 and a 1-year high of $6.30.
About Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bendigo and Adelaide Bank
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bendigo and Adelaide Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.