GoalVest Advisory LLC Has $158,000 Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 530 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Argus raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BHP opened at $51.84 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.47 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%.

About BHP Group

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.