Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:GREEL – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decrease of 21.8% from the October 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GREEL traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.01. The company had a trading volume of 48,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,845. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5313 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.23%.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. 8.50% Senior Notes due 2026 Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

