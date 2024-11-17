Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC) Short Interest Down 22.1% in October

Greenland Technologies Holding Co. (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,700 shares, a decline of 22.1% from the October 15th total of 211,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 732,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Greenland Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.20. 71,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,118. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Greenland Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $3.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.48.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $23.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Greenland Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.28% and a negative net margin of 14.16%. As a group, analysts predict that Greenland Technologies will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells components and products for material handling industries worldwide. The company offers transmission products, such as transmission systems and integrated powertrain primarily for electric forklift trucks; electric industrial heavy equipment, including electric wheeled front loader, electric excavator, and electric lithium forklifts; and provides charging solutions.

