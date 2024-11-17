Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CEO Sells $942,000.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $942,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,433.21. This trade represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 170,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 3.7% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 30.6% in the second quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on INDI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.79.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI)

