Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Insider Sells $735,585.95 in Stock

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) insider William P’pool sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $735,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,747.30. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of PBH opened at $82.36 on Friday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.61 and a twelve month high of $83.83. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.25.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBH. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.
About Prestige Consumer Healthcare
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
