Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 147.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 22,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Welltower by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 357,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,393,000 after acquiring an additional 18,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.40 and a 52 week high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

WELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up previously from $134.00) on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

