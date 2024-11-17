Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Stock Holdings Increased by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Brookfield by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield by 45.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 589,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,695,000 after acquiring an additional 184,720 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield by 352.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 196,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 153,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield alerts:

Brookfield Price Performance

Shares of BN opened at $56.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.52 billion, a PE ratio of 120.83 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.71. Brookfield Co. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Brookfield from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.31.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.