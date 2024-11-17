Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $267,132,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,867,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,180,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,373,000 after purchasing an additional 911,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Builders FirstSource by 22.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,059,000 after purchasing an additional 196,571 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLDR opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $129.80 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.18.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.47.

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

