Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 789,711 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,058,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 789,711 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 233,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,765,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 11.8% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 308,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $52.69 and a 1 year high of $70.59.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.