Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for about 1.4% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $13,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth $34,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter worth about $209,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Price Performance

NASDAQ:VONE opened at $266.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.81. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 1-year low of $203.37 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.824 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

