Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 68,840 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 336,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,840 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $126,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. AAF Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $387.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.42. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $286.42 and a 52-week high of $400.85. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

