12,060 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Acquired by Aljian Capital Management LLC

Aljian Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 54 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 168 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $100,920.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,510 shares in the company, valued at $2,340,333.80. This trade represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. This represents a 3.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,866,023. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $58.63 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

