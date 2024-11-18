29,944 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Napa Wealth Management

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 367.4% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,080,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,158,000 after buying an additional 159,308 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,337,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,006,000 after acquiring an additional 361,043 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $38.28. The company has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

KDP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

