Napa Wealth Management Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Napa Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Napa Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwind Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $68.83 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $52.98 and a 1-year high of $70.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

