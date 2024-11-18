Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Atour Lifestyle

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $247.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.