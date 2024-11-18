Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Short Interest Update

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATAT. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the third quarter valued at $430,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATAT opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.64. Atour Lifestyle has a 1-year low of $15.06 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.78%.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.
